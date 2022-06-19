Left Menu

China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-06-2022
China and Hong Kong issued a list of cabinet members on Sunday for incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee's new administration, according to the official Xinhua news agency and a statement from the special administrative region's government.

Appointed members include Paul Chan as finance secretary and Paul Lam as justice secretary.

