China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-06-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 08:42 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
China and Hong Kong issued a list of cabinet members on Sunday for incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee's new administration, according to the official Xinhua news agency and a statement from the special administrative region's government.
Appointed members include Paul Chan as finance secretary and Paul Lam as justice secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- John Lee
- China
- Xinhua news agency
- Hong Kong
Advertisement