2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly raping and killing a 16-year-old tribal girl who was found dead a few days back at a farm in Maharashtras Palghar district, an official said on Sunday. They allegedly raped her and then killed her, and dumped the body in the farm pit and covered it with stones and grass, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-06-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 10:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested two persons for allegedly raping and killing a 16-year-old tribal girl who was found dead a few days back at a farm in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday. The girl had left her house in Jawhar taluka here on Tuesday morning to take care of their cashew and mango farm located nearby but did not return home. On Wednesday evening, some passers-by had spotted her body, with the head smashed, in a pit at another agriculture field in the area and alerted police, he said. The police later sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem which confirmed she was raped, Jawhar police station inspector Appasaheb Lengre said. A police team subsequently started a probe into the case and worked on intelligence inputs. They arrested two men, aged 19 and 21, from the same area on Saturday, he said. The police learned that the two accused had followed the girl and intercepted her midway. They allegedly raped her and then killed her, and dumped the body in the farm pit, and covered it with stones and grass, the official said. A case was registered against the duo under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for rape and murder, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. Further probe into the case is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

