Left Menu

CBI carries searches at Srinagar bizman's premises in Roshni land scam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:37 IST
CBI carries searches at Srinagar bizman's premises in Roshni land scam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Sunday conducted searches at the premises of noted businessman Showkat Chaudhary in Srinagar after registering a case against him and others in the alleged Roshni Land allocation scam, officials said.

On June 15, the CBI had registered a fresh case against Chaudhary, and retired IAS officers and former Srinagar deputy commissioners Mehboob Iqbal and Sheikh Ejaz Iqbal, they said. The CBI has also named in the FIR other retired officers -- Mohammad Afzal Bhat from Kashmir Administrative Service; the then Kashmir Additional Commissioner Mushtaq Ahmad Malik (also Assistant Commissioner (Revnue, Srinagar); Mohammed Akram Khan, the then Tehsildar (Nazool); and Sheikh Muneer Akhtar, then Tehsiidar, Srinagar, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022