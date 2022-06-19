Rajasthan Cong protests against Agnipath, demands withdrawal

The Congress on Sunday held a protest in Jaipur against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme and demanded its withdrawal in the ''interest'' of the youth and the country. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged the government introduced the scheme in a hurry which created resentment among the youth and the general public. ''The Prime Minister should understand the sentiments of the youth and withdraw the scheme within time. The decision was taken without any debate and in a hurry. It is being opposed across the country,'' Gehlot told reporters at the Amar Jawan Jyoti where the party leaders gathered for the protest amid light rain. The Agnipath scheme, announced by the government on June 14, proposes to recruit soldiers for the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis. The scheme envisages retiring 75 per cent of the recruits after four years of service without pension and health benefits, but with a payout package of near about Rs 11.70 lakh.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the decision of starting contractual recruitment of soldiers is ''anti-national, anti-people and against the security of the country''. ''The Modi government is against people. Earlier, the PM deceived farmers, then traders and now the youth,'' he said.