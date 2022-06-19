Left Menu

Prohibitory orders imposed in Kokrajhar, 7th district in Assam under such restrictions within a week

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 19-06-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 19:44 IST
Prohibitory orders imposed in Kokrajhar, 7th district in Assam under such restrictions within a week
  • Country:
  • India

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Kokrajhar district on Sunday apprehending breach of law and order, making it the seventh district in Assam to be placed under such restrictions within a week.

The Additional District Magistrate clamped prohibitory order throughout Kokrajhar district under Section 144 of CrPC in 'view of the urgency in maintaining peace and tranquility in the district', an order said.

The order was issued 'as it has been noticed that there is a possibility of occurrence of law and order situation due to activities of anti-social elements and agitational programmes of political parties, students' unions and other organisations'.

Assembly of five or more persons in any public places, processions, shouting slogans, rallies, organising melas without obtaining permission, pillion riding, carrying and brandishing of weapons have been banned in the district.

The order will continue to be effective until further order, it added.

Earlier, Charaideo, Sonitpur, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Kamrup districts imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC to check any law and order situation.

Cachar and Karimganj had clamped the restrictions on June 12 following violent protests in different parts of the country over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two former BJP leaders.

The other three districts were also brought under the prohibitory orders during the past week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022