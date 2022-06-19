Left Menu

JNU assistant professor allegedly abducted, assaulted after traffic altercation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An FIR has been registered on the complaint of a JNU associate professor after he was allegedly abducted by a group of people for several hours and subjected to physical assault, threats and extortion following a traffic altercation.

Sharad Baviskar filed the police complaint on June 18.

On his complaint, a case FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) has been registered at Naraina police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal.

''Teams have been deployed to find clues and track the accused as earliest possible,'' Bansal added. The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) has expressed solidarity with the associate professor.

In a statement on Saturday, the JNUTA alleged that the professor was subjected to a ''protracted violent assault'' on the night of 17-18 June 2022. The incident allegedly stemmed from a road traffic dispute. ''Prof Baviskar (who was travelling alone in his car) was forcibly abducted by a group of miscreants when he suggested that the dispute be taken to the police station,'' the statement alleged.

''He was confined and taken to a residence in Delhi where he was held prisoner for more than three hours. As he tried to reason with his abductors to free him, he was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, threats and financial extortion,'' JNUTA alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

