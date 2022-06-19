Maha: Man held for raping visually-challenged girl at her house

A teenage visually-impaired girl was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man when she was alone at her house in Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vinod Naradwar, was bashed up by residents of Jaripatka area when he was fleeing after committing the crime on Saturday afternoon and was handed over to the police, an official said. The incident occurred when the 16-year-old victim was alone at her house after her mother and brother had left for jobs. ''The accused barged into her house drunk. He threatened to kill her and raped her. The girl recognised the accused through his voice,'' the official said. A case of rape was registered along with other charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

