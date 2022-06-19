Left Menu

Maha: Man held for raping visually-challenged girl at her house

A teenage visually-impaired girl was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man when she was alone at her house in Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.The accused, identified as Vinod Naradwar, was bashed up by residents of Jaripatka area when he was fleeing after committing the crime on Saturday afternoon and was handed over to the police, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-06-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 22:19 IST
Maha: Man held for raping visually-challenged girl at her house
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage visually-impaired girl was allegedly raped by a 55-year-old man when she was alone at her house in Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Vinod Naradwar, was bashed up by residents of Jaripatka area when he was fleeing after committing the crime on Saturday afternoon and was handed over to the police, an official said. The incident occurred when the 16-year-old victim was alone at her house after her mother and brother had left for jobs. ''The accused barged into her house drunk. He threatened to kill her and raped her. The girl recognised the accused through his voice,'' the official said. A case of rape was registered along with other charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022