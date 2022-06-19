Left Menu

SIT arrests man for illegal transfer of properties in North Goa district

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:26 IST
SIT arrests man for illegal transfer of properties in North Goa district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing illegal land grabbing arrested a man in connection with the fraudulent transfer of 60-70 properties in North Goa using forged documents, an officer said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (crime branch/SIT) Nidhin Visan told reporters that the SIT has taken up the investigation of two cases of land grabbing.

"The role of Vikrant Shetty came to light during the investigation and he was arrested on Saturday," he said.

This is the first arrest made by the SIT investigating land grabbing cases.

He said that prima facie, at least 60-70 properties in the North Goa district were found transferred in the name of prospective buyers through forged documents.

Shetty was remanded in police custody for five days by the court in Mapusa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
3
There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should not be 'selective exercise': India at UN

There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should no...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON finals abused online study; Golf-Defending champion Rahm is one back of U.S. Open leaders and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022