Iran blames U.S. for stalled talks with world powers to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-06-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 12:24 IST
Iran said on Monday that Tehran is ready to reach a "good deal" with world powers, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference, blaming the U.S. for stalling talks to revive their 2015 nuclear pact.

"Even today, we are ready to return to Vienna to reach a good deal if Washington fulfills its commitments," Khatibzadeh said.

