Maha: Case against woman claiming to be Maha minister's 2nd wife for casteist slurs

The Pune police have registered a case against Karuna Sharma, who claims to be the second wife of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, for allegedly hurling casteist remarks at a 23-year-old woman and threatening the latter to divorce her husband, an official said on Monday.

The police also booked the 23-year-old woman's husband in the same case under Indian Penal Code Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions, the official said Yerawada police station said.

According to the police, the woman in her complaint alleged that her husband allegedly forced her for a divorce, citing that he was in a relationship with Sharma.

Sharma is accused of making casteist slurs at the woman complainant and intimidating her with a hockey stick, the official said.

The police also slapped relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Sharma for her alleged remarks against the complainant, he said. ''The case was registered at the Yerawada police station on Sunday and we are conducting an investigation into it,'' the official said.

