Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway as police inspect vehicles in wake of Bharat Bandh

The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway is witnessing a heavy traffic jam following a call for Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.A massive pile-up was seen on the expressway near the Sirhaul border on Monday as the Delhi Police was inspecting every vehicle before it entered the capital, to ensure law and order.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway is witnessing a heavy traffic jam following a call for Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

A massive pile-up was seen on the expressway near the Sirhaul border on Monday as the Delhi Police was inspecting every vehicle before it entered the capital, to ensure law and order. The gridlock began around 8:30 am and grew worse during the peak hours.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravinder Singh Tomar, the situation is ''under control'' and the local traffic police are managing the situation.

''There is congestion owing to vehicle checking near Sirhaul border. We are managing the situation,'' Tomar said.

In an advisory on Monday morning, the police said, ''There is heavy traffic congestion on NH-48 at Sirhol Border towards Delhi due to barricaded checkpoints at Delhi border. In case of non-avoidable travel, commuters are requested to use alternate routes (via Mehrauli-Gurugram road, Faridabad road, KMP, etc).'' The police also diverted heavy vehicles.

On Sunday, too, the traffic police had alerted commuters of a possible traffic jam in the wake of a call for Bharat Bandh and requested the people to plan their travel accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

