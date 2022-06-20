Qatar Airways CEO says airports will be short of labour in coming months

Left Menu

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:27 IST
Qatar Airways Image Credit: Wikipedia
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday that labor shortages at airports around the world will be a big challenge in the coming months, though he added that his airline is "inundated with job applications."

Speaking about industry labor shortages on the same panel in Doha, JetBlue Airways Corp Chief Executive Robin Hayes, said he is confident that we will get back to "a new normal" over the next two to three years.

