Lebanon announces first monkeypox case - state news agency

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 20-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 14:45 IST
Lebanon announced on Monday its first case of monkeypox, the state news agency NNA reported, quoting the health ministry.

The patient had come from abroad and is currently quarantining at home, NNA quoted a ministry statement as saying.

