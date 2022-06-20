Ukraine hits oil drilling platforms in Crimea, pro-Russian regional head says

Ukraine hit drilling platforms of Chernomorneftegaz off the annexed peninsula of Crimea, the head of the region said on Monday.

Three people were injured and the search is ongoing for seven other workers, Sergei Askyonov, the pro-Russian head of the region, said in a post on Telegram.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the claims.

