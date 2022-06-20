Left Menu

Lithuania says it is only stopping sanctioned cargo to Kaliningrad

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:52 IST
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's ban on transit to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad is only affecting goods sanctioned by the European Union, the Lithuanian foreign ministry told the head of Russia's diplomatic mission in Vilnius on Monday.

Lithuania has not imposed "unilateral, individual or additional" restrictions, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

