Lithuania says it is only stopping sanctioned cargo to Kaliningrad
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 20-06-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 18:52 IST
Country:
- Lithuania
Lithuania's ban on transit to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad is only affecting goods sanctioned by the European Union, the Lithuanian foreign ministry told the head of Russia's diplomatic mission in Vilnius on Monday.
Lithuania has not imposed "unilateral, individual or additional" restrictions, the ministry said in a statement.
