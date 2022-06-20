Left Menu

Police register trespass case against person for flying drone over Shiva temple in Kerala

A man who allegedly flew a drone over the famous Ettumanoor Mahadeva temple, an ancient shrine of Lord Shiva, on Monday was booked for trespass and released on station bail, police said.The 35-year-old man was unaware that photography was not permitted in the shrine and was using a helicam, the police said.

A man who allegedly flew a drone over the famous Ettumanoor Mahadeva temple, an ancient shrine of Lord Shiva, on Monday was booked for trespass and released on station bail, police said.

The 35-year-old man was unaware that photography was not permitted in the shrine and was using a helicam, the police said. This was objected to by the temple authorities.

He was using the helicam when there was less crowd in the shrine, said a police officer.

A case of trespass was registered based on the complaint from the Devaswom Board officials, and the helicam was seized, he said. This follows questioning of the man earlier in the day.

The shrine is one of the major Shiva temples in Kerala.

