Left Menu

Woman kills 3-month-old daughter over tiff with husband in Rajasthan village

A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her three-month-old daughter by throwing her on the floor over a petty dispute with husband in a village in Dholpur district, police said. Based on the FIR registered by the womans husband, she was arrested today and produced before a court from where she was sent to jail, Kumar said.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:18 IST
Woman kills 3-month-old daughter over tiff with husband in Rajasthan village
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her three-month-old daughter by throwing her on the floor over a petty dispute with husband in a village in Dholpur district, police said. The woman was produced before a court from where she was sent to judicial custody on Monday. The incident had happened on June 16 in Bhura Sundra village of the district and a complaint was filed by the husband of the woman on June 17, Mania SHO Suman Kumar said. Chanchal, the accused, was allegedly miffed with her husband over some jewellery she couldn’t have, and was not talking to her husband for the last few days, police said. When Krishan Kumar, her husband, tried making her understand, she threw the infant who was in her lap, they said. The baby was taken to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, police said. ''Based on the FIR registered by the woman's husband, she was arrested today and produced before a court from where she was sent to jail,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022