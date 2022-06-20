Left Menu

Biden says he is proud of Apple workers who voted to join a union

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:29 IST
Biden says he is proud of Apple workers who voted to join a union

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "proud" of Apple Inc workers in Maryland who voted on Saturday to join a union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States.

"I am proud of them," Biden told reporters on Monday. "Workers have a right to determine under what condition they are going to work or not work."

