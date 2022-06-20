Left Menu

CBI apprehends joint drugs controller taking Rs 4-lakh bribe to clear Biocon subsidiary product

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:35 IST
CBI apprehends joint drugs controller taking Rs 4-lakh bribe to clear Biocon subsidiary product
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Monday apprehended Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4-lakh bribe to clear 'Insulin Aspart', an underdevelopment product of Biocon Biologics, officials said.

After getting inputs about an exchange of bribe, a CBI team carried out a trap operation in which a middleman, who was giving bribe on behalf of Biocon Biologicals, a subsidiary of Kiran Majumder Shaw-led Biocon, was apprehended along with Reddy, they said.

It is alleged that Reddy had demanded a bribe of Rs 9 lakh to send a favourable report about a diabetes injection, they said.

Biocon spokesperson did not immediately reply to messages and phone calls made for comments PTI ABS SKL AMR NSD NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022