CBI apprehends joint drugs controller taking Rs 4-lakh bribe to clear Biocon subsidiary product

The CBI on Monday apprehended Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4-lakh bribe to clear 'Insulin Aspart', an underdevelopment product of Biocon Biologics, officials said.

After getting inputs about an exchange of bribe, a CBI team carried out a trap operation in which a middleman, who was giving bribe on behalf of Biocon Biologicals, a subsidiary of Kiran Majumder Shaw-led Biocon, was apprehended along with Reddy, they said.

It is alleged that Reddy had demanded a bribe of Rs 9 lakh to send a favourable report about a diabetes injection, they said.

Biocon spokesperson did not immediately reply to messages and phone calls made for comments PTI ABS SKL AMR NSD NSD

