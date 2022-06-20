Left Menu

Indian women wrestlers win 4 gold, 1 bronze at Asian U-17 Wrestling Championship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:48 IST
Indian women wrestlers win 4 gold, 1 bronze at Asian U-17 Wrestling Championship
  • India

The Indian cadet women wrestlers clinched four gold and a bronze at the under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Mushkan (40kg), Shruti (46kg), Reena (53kg) and Savita (61kg) won the gold medal, while Mansi Bhadana (69 kg) secured a bronze medal at the competition.

In Greco Roman, Ronit Sharma (48 kg) claimed the yellow metal, while Pradeep Singh (110 kg) and Mohit Khokar (80 kg) bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively. The remaining bouts in five weight categories of women wrestling and three weight categories of free style will be held on Tuesday. The tournament will conclude on June 26.

