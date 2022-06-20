Indian women wrestlers win 4 gold, 1 bronze at Asian U-17 Wrestling Championship
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian cadet women wrestlers clinched four gold and a bronze at the under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Mushkan (40kg), Shruti (46kg), Reena (53kg) and Savita (61kg) won the gold medal, while Mansi Bhadana (69 kg) secured a bronze medal at the competition.
In Greco Roman, Ronit Sharma (48 kg) claimed the yellow metal, while Pradeep Singh (110 kg) and Mohit Khokar (80 kg) bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively. The remaining bouts in five weight categories of women wrestling and three weight categories of free style will be held on Tuesday. The tournament will conclude on June 26.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Civil services exam topper Shruti Sharma has emerged as a symbol of women empowerment: Jamia VC
Noted Marathi newsreader Pradeep Bhide dies at 68
MOS Meenakashi Lekhi visits 'Kyrgyz State Historical Museum' during Kyrgyzstan trip
MoS Meenakashi Lekhi interacts with Indian community in Bishkek during her Kyrgyzstan trip
MoS Meenakashi Lekhi met with Indian community in Bishkek during her Kyrgyzstan trip