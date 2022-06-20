Gambling den raided in Nagpur, 17 held, Rs 2.45 lakh cash seized
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Seventeen persons were arrested following a raid on a gambling den in Nagpur and Rs 2.45 lakh cash as well as other items used to operate the racket were seized, a police official said on Monday.
The raid took place on Sunday night in a farmhouse, the Kuhi police station official said.
He said apart from cash, 21 mobile phones and eight four wheelers, all collectively valued at Rs 84 lakh, were seized.
A case has been registered under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act
- Nagpur
- Kuhi
Advertisement