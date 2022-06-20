Left Menu

Gambling den raided in Nagpur, 17 held, Rs 2.45 lakh cash seized

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:48 IST
Gambling den raided in Nagpur, 17 held, Rs 2.45 lakh cash seized
Seventeen persons were arrested following a raid on a gambling den in Nagpur and Rs 2.45 lakh cash as well as other items used to operate the racket were seized, a police official said on Monday.

The raid took place on Sunday night in a farmhouse, the Kuhi police station official said.

He said apart from cash, 21 mobile phones and eight four wheelers, all collectively valued at Rs 84 lakh, were seized.

A case has been registered under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, he added.

