Left Menu

CBI apprehends Joint Drug Controller of CDSCO in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended a Joint Drug Controller (JDC) posted at CDSCO Headquarters and a private person in an alleged bribery case in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:27 IST
CBI apprehends Joint Drug Controller of CDSCO in bribery case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended a Joint Drug Controller (JDC) posted at CDSCO Headquarters and a private person in an alleged bribery case in Delhi. The accused were identified as S. Eswara Reddy, Joint Drug Controller (India) at Head Quarter of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in New Delhi, Guljit Sethi alias Guljit Chaudhary, Director, M/s Bioinnovat Research Services Private Limited, Dinesh Dua, Director, M/s Synergy Network India Private Limited, L. Praveen Kumar, Associate Vice President and Head-National Regulatory Affairs (NRA), M/s Biocon Biologics Limited, Bangalore, Animesh Kumar, Assistant Drug Inspector (ADI), CDSCO and other unidentified officials of CDSCO.

"S. Eswara Reddy, Joint Drug Controller (India) (JDC) at Head Quarter of CDSCO in New Delhi and Dinesh Dua, Director, M/s Synergy Network India Private Limited have been apprehended," said a senior CBI official. CBI informed that a case was registered against a Joint Drug Controller (India) (JDC), CDSCO Headquarters, New Delhi and others including Directors, Associate Vice President and Head-National Regulatory Affairs (NRA) of separate private companies, two based in New Delhi and another at Bengaluru; Assistant Drug Inspector (ADI), CDSCO, New Delhi and other unknown officials of CDSCO in New Delhi and unknown others.

It was alleged that the accused was trying to exert undue influence on officers of CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (GOI), Delhi to waive the Phase III trial of "Insulin Aspart Injection". It was further alleged that the accused agreed to pay a bribe amount of Rs 9 lakh to JDC, CDSCO for favourably processing the said three files related to a private company based in Bangalore and also for favourably recommending the file of "Insulin Aspart injection" to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting.

CBI laid a trap wherein the JDC of CDSCO was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from the Director of a Delhi-based private company. The said Director of Delhi-based private company was also caught. Searches were conducted at 11 places located in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Patna, and Bengaluru which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles.

The investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summi...

 Global
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022