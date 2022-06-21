Left Menu

EU united in support of Ukraine's candidacy status, Asselborn says

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:01 IST
European countries are united in their support for granting Ukraine the status of European Union member candidate, Luxembourg's foreign affairs minister said on Tuesday.

"We are working towards the point where we tell Putin that Ukraine belongs to Europe, that we will also defend the values that Ukraine defends," Jean Asselborn told reporters before a meeting with other EU ministers.

