Arunachal celebrates International Day of Yoga in 45 locations

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Day of Yoga in 45 different locations of the state.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju led the event at Dong in Anjaw district, bordering China.

It is the eastern-most village in India, near the point where the borders of India, China, and Myanmar meet.

Dong receives the first sunrise in India, thus earning it the nickname 'India's Land of the Rising Sun'.

The Ministry of Ayush is observing the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across the country.

The theme of this year's celebration of the day is "Yoga for Humanity".

State Governor Brig Dr. B D Mishra (Retd) led the event at Raj Bhavan here.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that yoga is a many thousand years old wellness pursuit of Indian origin and practiced by ancient intellectuals and sages for physical, mental, and spiritual upliftment.

He said that yoga provides harmony between the body and mind and enables the practitioners to imbibe peace of mind, good health, and a positive attitude.

Mishra said that on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and after his laudable address in the UN General Assembly on September 17, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly on December 14, 2014, with the overwhelming support of its members, declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

"Today, it is one of the most popular wellness regimes adopted across the world as an ideal way of life," the governor said and emphasized that the benefits of yoga must reach everyone in the country so that they can adapt it to their advantage.

The governor appealed to the people to regularly practice yoga and further stressed motivating the younger generation to gainfully practice it.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the event at Tawang Monastery in Tawang, the border district along with monks, ITBP personnel, and students.

Taking to Twitter Khandu said, "A wonderful start to my day as I took part in a #yoga session at Tawang Monastery. I was joined by young students, monks, ITBP jawans, and my brothers & sisters from #Arunachal." "I urge everyone to practice yoga to lead a healthy life," the chief minister said in another tweet.

The main event at the district level was organized at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai district which was attended by Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste and state's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.