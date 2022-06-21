Left Menu

Russia blocks British Telegraph newspaper's website

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 21-06-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 15:26 IST
Russia blocks British Telegraph newspaper's website
The website of the British newspaper The Telegraph has been blocked in Russia following a request from the prosecutor general, data from the state communications regulator Roskomnadzor showed on Tuesday.

Access to the site was restricted after it was found to have disseminated "inaccurate information about the special military operation conducted by Russia's Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine", the TASS news agency cited the regulator as saying. Since sending troops into Ukraine in February, Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, blocking the websites of foreign news outlets it deems to have spread "fake" news about its military campaign.

Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to protect Ukraine's Russian-speaking population from persecution, but Kyiv and its allies say this is a baseless pretext for a land grab that has killed thousands and driven millions from their homes.

