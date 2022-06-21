UK to impose more sanctions on Russia, foreign secretary says
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government is determined to impose further sanctions on Russia, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday as she promised more support for Ukraine.
"We are determined to provide more weapons, impose more sanctions and back Ukraine in pushing Russia out of their territory," Truss told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east
Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected
Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents
WRAPUP 1-Russia strikes Kyiv again after weeks, Putin warns West on missile supplies
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now