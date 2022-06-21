Left Menu

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:24 IST
3 dead, 3 injured after getting hit by pickup vehicle in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and as many injured after a pickup vehicle fitted with DJ music system accidentally ploughed into a group of revellers in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Monday when the people were celebrating a wedding anniversary function in Ishwarpur Khas village, they said.

The engine was on and someone accidentally shifted the gear, following which the pickup vehicle rammed into the people near it, police said, quoting the villagers.

The driver was allegedly in an inebriated state, they said.

Hari Ram (45) and his sons Angad (18) and Ramsamujh (17) died in the accident, while Bandana (15), Bhumi (8) and Arjun (14) -- who were injured -- are being treated at a district hospital, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and directed the officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured, an official spokesman in Lucknow said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

