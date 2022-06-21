Yoga Day celebrated in AP

The 8th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with gaiety in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, the first formal event after a gap of two years.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who took part in the celebrations at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, said the 5,000-year-old tradition was India's "great contribution" to the world.

The Governor said he has been practicing yoga regularly for the past 35 years. Regular practice of yoga offered immense benefits to the body, mind and soul, leading to a stress-free life. Also, yoga strengthened immunity and offered protection from viral diseases, he added.

Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra led his fellow judges in celebrating International Yoga Day at the AP High Court in Amaravati.

The High Court Bar Association members, government pleaders and others participated.

Health Minister V Rajini took part in the celebrations at A Convention Centre in Vijayawada, organised by the AYUSH Department. Principal Secretary (Health) M T Krishna Babu, Director of Health J Nivas and others attended.

Students of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nuzividu, Naturopathy College, Bapatla, and Buddha Yoga Foundation displayed various yogasanas on the occasion.

The AYUSH Department organised yoga camps at 75 locations across the state to commemorate the occasion.

South Central Railway Vijayawada Division organised an event at the Railway Function Hall wherein DRM Shivendra Mohan, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer M Bala Muralidhar and other officials participated.

