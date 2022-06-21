Weapons used to murder Sidhu Moose Wala supplied to shooters from across the border: Sources

Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday received information from the accused that the weapons used in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala were supplied to them from across the border, said sources. Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police arrested three persons, including two main shooters in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala killing case.

A Delhi Court on Monday granted 14 days of custody of Priyavrat alias Fauji, Kashish alias Kuldeep and Keshav Kumar to special cell of Delhi police till July 4. The arrests were made in Kutch, Gujarat on June 19. A huge cache of arms including pistols 50 rounds, eight high explosive grenades and grenade launchers, and nine electric detonators were recovered by the police.

According to information, the accused persons include Priyavrat (26) who was the module head and was in direct touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar and led the team at the time of the incident. Priyavrat has been previously involved in two murder cases. He was arrested in 2015 in a murder case of Sonipat and wanted in another murder case of Sonipat in 2021. He was seen in CCTV footage at a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder.

The second arrested person has been identified as Kashish (24) who is also a designated shooter and was also identified from the CCTV footage of petrol pump Fatehgarh. He has been a wanted accused in Jhajjhar case, Haryana in 2021. The third arrested accused Keshav Kumar (29) was a facilitator who received the shooters in a four-wheeler just after the shootout and also accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of the incident, during reconnaissance and previous attempts. Kumar was arrested in a murder case at Bathinda, Punjab in 2020 and was also suspected to be involved in various cases of extortion in Punjab.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder. Bishnoi was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 15, where the Punjab Police got 7 days remand of the wanted criminal.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

