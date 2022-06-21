Macron will ask Turkey to provide clarity on its positioning
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:50 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg he wanted to ask Turkey to provide clarity on its positioning, the French presidential said on Tuesday, without elaborating.
Macron also reaffirmed his support to Sweden and Finland, who recently applied for NATO membership in the wake of Ukraine's invasion by Russia, the Elysee added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finland
- Russia
- Sweden
- Turkey
- NATO
- French
- Elysee
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Emmanuel Macron
- Ukraine
