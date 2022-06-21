Macron will ask Turkey to provide clarity on its positioning

French President Emmanuel Macron told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg he wanted to ask Turkey to provide clarity on its positioning, the French presidential said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Macron also reaffirmed his support to Sweden and Finland, who recently applied for NATO membership in the wake of Ukraine's invasion by Russia, the Elysee added.

