UP police constable found dead under mysterious circumstances

A 35-year-old constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Pratap Vihar police outpost on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahr district.

Kumar was posted in Government Railway Police (GRP) in Baraut, Baghpat, police said.

Upon getting information through dial 112 service, police reached the spot and took the body in its possession.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City-1) Nipun Agarwal said that a forensic team was called to obtain finger and footprints of the surrounding area where Kumar was lying dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. According to police, an empty bottle of liquor and a chair was found on the spot. A wound was also observed on Kumar's face, police said. The exact cause of the death would be ascertained after the post-mortem examination, Agarwal added.

