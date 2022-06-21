Left Menu

Shakti Pumps to give priority in hiring Agniveers

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:05 IST
Water pump company Shakti Pumps on Wednesday said that it will give priority in employment to those who will exit the armed forces after four years of service under the new Agnipath scheme.

''We will give special priority in appointment in our company to those Agniveers who will complete their four-year tenure in the armed forces,'' Shakti Pumps chairman and managing director Dinesh Patidar said in a statement.

The corporate sector will get a disciplined, skilled and honest workforce by hiring these Agniveers, he said.

Patidar said that many youths of the country are wandering here and there without any aim after having different degrees. But when they return after serving under the Agnipath scheme for four years, they will constitute a new society.

