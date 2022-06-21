Russian forces capture a settlement near Lysychansk, regional governor says
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:31 IST
Russian forces captured the settlement of Toshkivka southeast of the embattled city of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, its governor said on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, the enemy threw at it huge amounts of armament and soldiers, and captured Thskivka," governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukraine's national broadcaster.
Russian heavy artillery is shelling Lysychansk intensively, but Ukrainian forces are holding the ground there, he added.
