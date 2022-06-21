Left Menu

Maha: Aurangabad senior inspector stabbed, injured by colleague in police station premises

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:56 IST
A senior police inspector was stabbed and injured by a colleague in the police station premises at around 9pm on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city.

Senior Inspector Vyankatesh Kendre of Jinsi police station was attending a function in the premises when police naik Mujahed Shaikh, who had earlier applied for voluntary retirement, arrived and stabbed him two times, an official said.

''Kendre is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Mujahed has been arrested,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

