Maha: Aurangabad senior inspector stabbed, injured by colleague in police station premises
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A senior police inspector was stabbed and injured by a colleague in the police station premises at around 9pm on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city.
Senior Inspector Vyankatesh Kendre of Jinsi police station was attending a function in the premises when police naik Mujahed Shaikh, who had earlier applied for voluntary retirement, arrived and stabbed him two times, an official said.
''Kendre is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Mujahed has been arrested,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Kendre
- Jinsi
- Aurangabad city
- Vyankatesh Kendre
- Mujahed Shaikh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mitsubishi Electric to invest Rs 220 cr to set up factory in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Police summon Nupur Sharma for derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad: Official.
Here's How Healthnovo Plans to Improve Healthcare in Rural Sectors of Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra holds loan outreach prog; sanctions Rs 75 crore loans in Delhi
Nana Patole exudes confidence of MVA winning 4 RS seats in Maharashtra