Maha: Aurangabad senior inspector stabbed, injured by colleague in police station premises

A senior police inspector was stabbed and injured by a colleague in the police station premises at around 9pm on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city.

Senior Inspector Vyankatesh Kendre of Jinsi police station was attending a function in the premises when police naik Mujahed Shaikh, who had earlier applied for voluntary retirement, arrived and stabbed him two times, an official said.

''Kendre is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Mujahed has been arrested,'' he said.

