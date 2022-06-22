Police: Mother, 4 children killed in Jamaica

Left Menu

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:02 IST
A mother and her four children have been killed in Jamaica, police said Tuesday.

The bodies were discovered at dawn in Clarendon parish, just west of the capital of Kingston, according to authorities.

No one has been arrested, although police said in a statement that they are seeking to detain a 23-year-old man. No further details were available.

Government officials said the mother was 34 years old and her children ages 15, 10, 5 and nearly 2 years old.

“This barbarity is deplorable,” National Security Minister Horace Chang told reporters.

