2 killed in bike-truck accident in UP's Kaushambi

Two men were killed when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a sand-laden dumper truck on Tuesday, police said.

Syamlal (28) and his friend Rahul (25) were going to their home in Sonwara village, when they were hit by the dumper truck, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

He added that both of them died on the spot.

The driver of the dumper truck fled the spot, police said, adding that the dumper has been seized.

The Additional SP said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem examination.

