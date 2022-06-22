Left Menu

2 killed in bike-truck accident in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:22 IST
2 killed in bike-truck accident in UP's Kaushambi
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a sand-laden dumper truck on Tuesday, police said.

Syamlal (28) and his friend Rahul (25) were going to their home in Sonwara village, when they were hit by the dumper truck, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

He added that both of them died on the spot.

The driver of the dumper truck fled the spot, police said, adding that the dumper has been seized.

The Additional SP said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022