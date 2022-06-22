Yellen says Biden not considering Canadian lumber for tariff relief
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is not expected to cut U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber as part of potential tariff relief he is considering to fight inflation.
"To the best of my knowledge, they're not under consideration, at least as part of the things that the president is currently looking at," Yellen said of the anti-subsidy duties of 11.64% on most Canadian lumber imports. She made the remarks to reporters during a visit to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe reservation in South Dakota.
