Maharashtra Governor Koshyari tests Covid-19 positive
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 09:19 IST
- India
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said.
Koshyari (80), who was always seen wearing face masks at public events, has been admitted to the Reliance Foundation Hospital, the official said.
