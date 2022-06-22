French minister Beaune: against any alliance with Le Pen's far right party
French European Affairs minister Clement Beaune said he was against any alliance with Marine Le Pen's far-right party Rassemblement National to vote through laws in parliament, where President Emmanuel Macron's camp lost its majority.
"Let me be absolutely clear, there cannot be any alliance, even a circumstantial one, with Rassemblement National. We have no ideas in common with the Rassemblement National," he told Europe 1 radio.
