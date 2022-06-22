India reports 12,249 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 12:12 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 12,249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Active cases now constitute 0.19 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Active cases in the country now stand at 81,687 with a daily positivity rate of 3.94 per cent. As many as 13 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry bulletin stated.

Total 9,862 people recovered from COVID, taking the recovery rate currently at 98.60 per cent. Total COVID recoveries now stand at 4,27,25,055.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,10,623 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.88 Cr (85,88,36,977) cumulative tests India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.45 crore with vaccinating 1,96,45,99,906 people.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far 3,58,99,199 adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

More than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. More than 12.53 Cr (12,53,04,250) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. Bhushan also advised the government to follow a 'five-fold Strategy'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

