Navi Mumbai: Additional 30 MLD water made available to CIDCO nodes from Hetawane dam

With the completion of pressure conduit work at Hetawane water supply scheme, additional 30 MLD of water will be made available nodes under the City and Industrial Development Corporation's (CIDCO) in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. The CIDCO has completed work in the record time of 15 days, bringing relief to residents as the water supply has improved in the nodes under the development authority, said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director, CIDCO.

Apart from this, discussions are underway with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, MIDC and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran to resolve the water issue, he said.

The additional 30 MLD water reserves will help in streamlining supply in Kharghar, Taloja, Dronagiri, JNPT Port and Dighode MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, a release here said.

The water demand from areas under CIDCO's jurisdiction was 289 MLD, but they were earlier getting only 259 MLD at the supply point, it said.

