Maha political developments journey to dissolution of Assembly: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said ongoing political developments in the state could lead to the dissolution of the Maharashtra Assembly.

''The political developments in Maharashtra are headed towards the dissolution of the state Assembly,'' Raut tweeted.

Raut's remarks came amid the ongoing crisis in the state's Maha Vikas Aghadi after the rebellion by senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde has said he has 46 MLAs supporting him. "I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions)," he told a Marathi TV channel.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member State Assembly.

A chartered flight carrying Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs who have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra, arrived in Guwahati early Wednesday.

