Left Menu

Maha: Three held for shooting, injuring man during theft attempt in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-06-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:34 IST
Maha: Three held for shooting, injuring man during theft attempt in Palghar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a man during a theft attempt in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 9.45 am on Tuesday at the Shanbar Naka area, where the accused shot the victim with a country-made weapon, senior inspector Vilas Chowgule of Pelhar police station said. The accused allegedly tried to steal a bag containing cash to the tune of Rs 50,000 and shot the victim when he resisted their move, he said.

The trio fired at him and escaped the scene on motorcycles, the official said.

Four police teams were formed and the accused Uvesh alias Javed Shamim Khan, Ravindra Ankush Nigudkar, and Saddam Karamhussein Khan, were apprehended within 12 hours of the attack, he said.

The police have seized a country-made revolver, three cartridges, and a motorcycle used in the crime, the official said, adding that the accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022