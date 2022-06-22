Maha: Three held for shooting, injuring man during theft attempt in Palghar

Three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a man during a theft attempt in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 9.45 am on Tuesday at the Shanbar Naka area, where the accused shot the victim with a country-made weapon, senior inspector Vilas Chowgule of Pelhar police station said. The accused allegedly tried to steal a bag containing cash to the tune of Rs 50,000 and shot the victim when he resisted their move, he said.

The trio fired at him and escaped the scene on motorcycles, the official said.

Four police teams were formed and the accused Uvesh alias Javed Shamim Khan, Ravindra Ankush Nigudkar, and Saddam Karamhussein Khan, were apprehended within 12 hours of the attack, he said.

The police have seized a country-made revolver, three cartridges, and a motorcycle used in the crime, the official said, adding that the accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)