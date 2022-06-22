EU court dismisses Ryanair challenge against Finnair state aid

Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday dismissed Ryanair's challenge against EU approval for millions of euros in state aid granted to rival Finnair.

"The action seeking annulment of the decision by the Commission to approve aid granted by Finland to the airline Finnair is dismissed in its entirety," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

The case is T-657/20 Ryanair/Commission (Finnair II; Covid-19).

