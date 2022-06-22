Left Menu

EU lawmakers support phase-out of industry's free CO2 permits by 2032

Parliament on Wednesday approved a compromise to complete the phaseout in 2032. The law is not yet final. Wednesday's vote confirms the Parliament's position for upcoming negotiations with EU countries on the final law.

European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of phasing out the free CO2 permits industries receive from the EU carbon market by 2032, in a bid to cut planet-warming emissions faster.

The issue had derailed Parliament's first vote on the carbon market reforms earlier this month, when lawmakers blocked the entire proposal over disputes on how fast the phase-out should be. Parliament on Wednesday approved a compromise to complete the phaseout in 2032.

The law is not yet final. Wednesday's vote confirms the Parliament's position for upcoming negotiations with EU countries on the final law.

