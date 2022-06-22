Putin signs decree on external debt service as possible default looms
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday establishing temporary procedures to fulfil foreign debt obligations, the Interfax news agency reported, as investors keep a close eye on a potential default. The agency said Putin had ordered the government to choose banks within 10 days to handle payments on Eurobonds under a new scheme.
Russia's failure to service its foreign debt due to Western sanctions is taking it closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago.
