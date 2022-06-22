Left Menu

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:55 IST
Former Punjab deputy CM Soni gets threat calls
Punjab's former deputy chief minister O P Soni received threat calls on his mobile phone allegedly from gangsters demanding ransom after which he lodged a police complaint.

The Congress leader received WhatsApp calls on his phone on Monday evening and he was asked to pay Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh in two different calls, as per the complaint lodged in this regard.

The Amritsar Cantonment police has registered an FIR and efforts are to trace the callers.

Confirming the ransom calls allegedly from gangsters, a family member of Soni on Wednesday said callers threatened Soni with dire consequences if the matter was reported to police.

The caller also threatened to extend harm to his family members.

The five-time MLA, Soni remained a cabinet minister in Congress governments led by Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi.

Soni lost the Assembly polls from Amritsar Central earlier this year. Last month, former SAD MLA from Ajnala constituency Amarpal Singh Bony had also registered a complaint with the police alleging to have received threat calls from gangsters demanding ransom. PTI JMS SUN VSD RDK

