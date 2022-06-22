Left Menu

Joint conference reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:44 IST
Joint conference reviews security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

A joint conference of senior Army, police and civil officers on Wednesday here reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, a defence spokesman said.

The Tiger Division of the Army conducted the joint security coordinating conference, which was co-chaired by General Officer Commanding, Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh and Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar, to coordinate operational preparedness of security forces in Jammu and Samba districts, he said.

The 43-day-long yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes -- traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

“Threat perception and security arrangements for the yatra were discussed during the high-level meeting,” the spokesman said.

He said the conference was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, deputy commissioners of Jammu and Samba, along with Inspector General-level officers from BSF, CRPF, deputy director from State Intelligence Bureau, formation commanders and brigade commanders of Jammu and Samba.

Officials said police and CRPF personnel have started taking positions in and around Yatri Niwas, the main camp for the pilgrims at Bhagwati Nagar here.

They said CRPF personnel and police will jointly guard the camp to ensure the safety of the pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

The first batch of the pilgrims will leave for the twin base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal one day ahead of the start of the pilgrimage, marking the beginning of the yatra from Jammu.

Sadhus have also started arriving from different parts of the country at the historic Ram temple in the old city for the pilgrimage.

“The holy pilgrimage is taking place after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 outbreak and we are here to join the yatra,” a sadhu said, expressing satisfaction over the arrangements at the temple having a capacity to accommodate over 4,000 sadhus.

The sadhus said they are looking forward to a peaceful pilgrimage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022