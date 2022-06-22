Former Tallahassee mayor and gubernatorial candidate Gillum indicted for fraud
Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 20:46 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday said a federal grand jury voted to indict Tallahassee's former Democratic mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- Tallahassee
- The U.S. Justice Department
Advertisement