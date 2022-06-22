Left Menu

Mortar lands within Dana Gas's Iraq's Khor Mor area, no damage or impact on operations -source

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:00 IST
Mortar lands within Dana Gas's Iraq's Khor Mor area, no damage or impact on operations -source

A single mortar landed within Dana Gas's DANA.AD Khor Mor block area in Sulaimaniya in northeastern Iraq on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of matter told Reuters.

Nno damage or impact on the operations was reported as a result of the attack, the source added. Three people were injured, two security sources told Reuters.

Also Read: U.S. SEC opens probe against Ericsson over 2019 Iraq bribery report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Iraq

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022