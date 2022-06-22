Mortar lands within Dana Gas's Iraq's Khor Mor area, no damage or impact on operations -source

A single mortar landed within Dana Gas's DANA.AD Khor Mor block area in Sulaimaniya in northeastern Iraq on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of matter told Reuters.

Nno damage or impact on the operations was reported as a result of the attack, the source added. Three people were injured, two security sources told Reuters.

